Andy Reid Sent Vic Fangio A Message Following Chiefs’ Win

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is likely hoping Broncos head coach Vic Fangio doesn’t go anywhere next season.

After Reid’s Chiefs came back to win, he spoke to the media and touched on how great the Broncos played under Fangio for this game.

“My hat goes off to Vic and the Broncos for the game they played,” Reid said. “I thought they played with great emotion and effort. I was glad we came out on the right end but Vic does a heckuva job and I respect the heck out of him and his football team. They’re tough.”

Andy Reid: “My hat goes off to Vic and the Broncos for the game they played. I thought they played with great emotion and effort. I was glad we came out on the right end but Vic does a heckuva job and I respect the heck out of him and his football team. They’re tough.” #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) January 9, 2022

Even though Reid complimented Fangio, his Chiefs have beaten the Broncos 13 straight times going back to 2015.

This latest win got Kansas City to 12-5 overall as it awaits its fate for the playoffs. If Houston can take down Tennessee on Sunday, the AFC will go through Arrowhead.

As of right now, it’s unknown if Fangio will be back with Denver next season. He’s been the head coach there for three seasons and is 19-30 overall with no playoff berths.