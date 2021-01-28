Andy Reid Shares Chiefs Thursday Injury Update

The Kansas City Chiefs are headed to their second consecutive Super Bowl after a win over the Buffalo Bills last weekend.

Unfortunately, the win came with a major cost. Star left tackle Eric Fisher suffered a torn Achilles during the win and may not be ready to start the 2021 season on time.

The good news for the Chiefs is that the rest of the team seems to be healthy. Head coach Andy Reid said every Chiefs player was available for practice this afternoon – except for Fisher.

“Chiefs coach Andy Reid says the only person who didn’t practice today is Eric Fisher,” Bucs reporter Matt Baker said.

That’s great news for a Chiefs need that will need every healthy piece available to take down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this weekend.

No Eric Fisher means pass rushers Jason Pierre-Paul and Shaquil Barrett will be lining up against backup offensive linemen. That could spell disaster for the Chiefs in two weeks.

Of course, we’ve seen Patrick Mahomes work his magic despite longer odds. He’ll have running back Le’Veon Bell and wide receiver Sammy Watkins back at practice this week as well.

Those could be two major additions for the Chiefs offense, even though they’ve been firing on all cylinders with Bell and Watkins sidelined.

Kansas City and Tampa Bay have 10 more days to gear up for the Super Bowl.