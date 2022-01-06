Andy Reid Shares Discouraging Clyde Edwards-Helaire News

On Thursday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs announced some unfortunate news about one of their offensive players.

Starting running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire suffered a shoulder injury two weeks ago. As a result, he was forced to miss Kansas City’s last game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Following the team’s loss to Cincinnati, the team hoped it would have CEH back for their final game this weekend. Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound like that’s going to happen either.

On Thursday, head coach Andy Reid said Edwards-Helaire didn’t practice. He also said the running back is “most likely out” for a Week 18 showdown against the Denver Broncos.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Clyde Edwards didn't practice today and "most likely out" vs. Broncos. — Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) January 6, 2022

During last week’s game against the Bengals, backup running back Darrel Williams acquitted himself well. He racked up 107 yards on 17 touches and scored two touchdowns in the team’s loss.

He’ll be asked to carry the bulk of the load once again this weekend against the Broncos. Third-string running back Derrick Gore also flashed, with 45 yards on just four touches.

He’ll see plenty of playing time this weekend as well.