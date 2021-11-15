Andy Reid Shares Encouraging News For Chiefs Offense

The Kansas City Chiefs offense may be getting one of its injured pieces back very soon, head coach Andy Reid said on Monday.

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has not played since October 10 due to a sprained MCL. However, he might be returning as early as this coming Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.

“I think he has a better shot [to play] this week. Pretty good chance,” Reid said this afternoon, via Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star.

Edwards-Helaire was the No. 32 overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of LSU. As a rookie, he rushed for 803 yards and four touchdowns while catching 36 passes for 297 yards and a score in 13 games.

This season, Edwards-Helaire posted back-to-back 100-yard rushing games in Weeks 3 and 4, catching a receiving touchdown in each contest as well. However, he went down with an MCL injury in a loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 5.

Winners of three straight, the 6-4 Chiefs broke out of their offensive slumber in last night’s win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Now, they will face one of their toughest tests of the season in the form of the 7-2 Cowboys.