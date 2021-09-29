Andy Reid Shares Honest Admission On Josh Gordon’s Future

Josh Gordon is the newest member of the Kansas City Chiefs after being reinstated by the NFL earlier this month. Ahead of Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles, head coach Andy Reid gave an update on Gordon’s future.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Reid was asked whether Gordon would be available for Sunday’s game. Reid responded that it may take some time, and that he probably won’t be ready for the Eagles.

“It’s gonna take awhile. It’s probably not gonna be this week,” Reid said.

Josh Gordon has not played since 2019. He was suspended for the entirety of the 2020 season and did not participate in any NFL training camp this past summer.

Suffice it to say, six days is probably not enough to get the former All-Pro up to speed in Reid’s offense.

Josh Gordon has been suspended over a half-dozen times by the NFL for various league rule violations. He last played for the Seattle Seahawks in 2019, making seven receptions for 139 yards with them after starting the season with the New England Patriots.

Finding consistency on the field has been nigh impossible for Gordon given how many times he’s been suspended. He’s had just three seasons with over 500 receiving yards, and four with more than five total games played.

But if he can find any semblance of the player who led the league in receiving in 2013, the Chiefs’ already-potent offense will get all the more powerful.

