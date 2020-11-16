Andy Reid Shares Honest Thoughts On Raiders’ October Celebration

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs have a score to settle this Sunday night against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Back on October 11, the Raiders handed Kansas City a 40-32 defeat, which is the only blemish thus far for the defending Super Bowl champions. Now 8-1 and coming off a bye, Kansas City will have a shot at revenge this weekend.

After their win in October, the Raiders’ team buses took a victory lap around Arrowhead Stadium, drawing the ire of the Chiefs. This afternoon, Reid coolly and calmly made it clear that he and his team weren’t really fond of how Las Vegas celebrated its win in KC.

“They won the game so they can do anything they want to do,” the Chiefs coach said via ESPN. “That’s not our style.”

Andy Reid today said Raiders earned the right to take a victory lap around Arrowhead Stadium after their October win over Chiefs. But he added, "That's not our style.'' — Adam Teicher (@adamteicher) November 16, 2020

Sunday night’s game features plenty at stake. In addition to the underlying story line of the Raiders’ October victory lap, both teams have major aspirations for this season.

Kansas City is 8-1 and looking like the best team in the league once again, but the Raiders are 6-3 and angling for a playoff sport. This will be the most anticipated matchup between the two longtime rivals in several seasons.

We can’t wait for it.