Andy Reid Shares Monday Tyrann Mathieu Injury News

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is still mum on if safety Tyrann Mathieu will be able to go next Sunday in the AFC Championship Game.

Mathieu left Sunday’s game against the Bills in the first half with a head injury and then entered the concussion protocol after he was evaluated.

On Monday afternoon, Reid confirmed that Mathieu is still in the protocol and that he’ll see how the week goes.

Reid says #Chiefs Tyrann Mathieu remains in concussion protocol: "We'll see how it goes" — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) January 24, 2022

This would be a massive loss for the Chiefs if he’s unable to go. Mathieu is arguably their best player in the secondary and had a spectacular regular season going into the playoffs.

He finished with 76 total tackles (60 solo), along with one sack, three fumble recoveries, three interceptions, and six passes deflected.

In the playoffs, he has one total tackle which came against Buffalo before he left the game.

The Chiefs will need him out there against Joe Burrow as he’s been one of the best quarterbacks in the league this season.

Kickoff from Arrowhead will be at 3 p.m. ET on Jan. 30.