Andy Reid Shares Promising Update On Clyde Edwards-Helaire

An ankle injury kept Chiefs rookie sensation Clyde Edwards-Helaire from finishing the regular season. But by the looks of things, he won’t be out for much longer.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid had a positive update on CEH. Reid noted that he looks good in practice, and even seems a little ahead of schedule on his recovery time.

“He just went right at it. Fearless with it. And as a result, he’s probably a little bit ahead,” Reid said.

But Reid stopped short of stating whether Edwards-Helaire will be available for their Divisional Playoff game against the Cleveland Browns. Edwards-Helaire practiced for the Chiefs today, but his status is still unknown.

In 13 games, Edwards-Helaire had 1,100 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns. He recorded two games of over 100 yards rushing and three with over 100 yards from scrimmage.

Andy Reid on Clyde Edwards-Helaire in rehab: "He just went right at it. Fearless with it. And as a result, he's probably a little bit ahead." — Sam McDowell (@SamMcDowell11) January 13, 2021

The Kansas City Chiefs are the defending Super Bowl champions, and will be taking the first step towards defending that crown in the postseason this weekend against the Browns.

Darwin Thompson and Darrel Williams got the bulk of carries for the Chiefs in CEH’s absence over the last two games. Perhaps one of them will be the feature back against Cleveland if he can’t go or isn’t at 100-percent.

The game will be played on Saturday at 3:05 p.m. EST and will air on CBS.