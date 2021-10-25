Andy Reid Shares What Chiefs Players Did On Plane Home

A poor start to the season for the Kansas City Chiefs only got worse on Sunday afternoon. The entire team, on both offense and defense, looked completely outmatched against the Tennessee Titans and fell to 3-4 on the year with a 27-3 loss.

Kansas City hasn’t had a stretch of play this bad since Patrick Mahomes took over as quarterback in 2018, but even he’s had his fair share of struggles through the first seven weeks. After throwing just 11 interceptions in the last two years combined, the 2018 MVP already has nine this year.

Although the lackluster start to the 2021 season wasn’t something that even the Chiefs expected, head coach Andy Reid has faith that his team can get back on the right track. He shared a tidbit of something that happened on the team’s flight back to Kansas City on Sunday that demonstrated that his players are motivated to get better.

Reid said that on the plane, Chiefs players pulled up the game against the Titans on iPads and watched to see exactly what wrong.

“On the plane, they all had the game on [with their iPads]. They were all looking at the game in the back of the plane,” Reid said, via Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com. “It wasn’t the loud music or whatever you can perceive that goes on. This was focused on trying to get better and looking at it. Curious to see what went wrong. So I can handle that.

“That normally tells you you have a pretty strong locker room, and we need that right now. That’s what we need. We need strong coaches and coaching, and we need a good, solid, strong locker room. So I felt guys want to do the right thing. We just got to make sure that we’re putting them in a position to do it — and then when they’re out there, they execute it the right way and then make a play.”

The Chiefs surely had a more extensive film breakdown on Monday, but it sounds like many players got a head start on figuring out what they need to fix. Clearly the team recognizes that it’s not where it wants to be, so the only way to improve is to figure out what’s broken and remedy it as soon as possible.

Reid seems encouraged at the dedication and unity of his players, but he should also be pleased with the Chiefs opponent this week. Kansas City will take on the 2-5 Giants next Monday night and hope to start a major turnaround.