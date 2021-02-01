Andy Reid Shares What’s Waiting For Him If Chiefs Win Sunday

If his team wins Sunday, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid plans on celebrating his second Super Bowl the same way he did his first.

Last year, Reid celebrated winning the AFC Championship and Super Bowl LIV by eating a cheeseburger postgame. The 62-year-old coach is a big fan of the American comfort food.

On Monday, Reid told reporters he’ll have a double cheeseburger fired up and ready to go if the Chiefs beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday night.

Reid is a simple man. He doesn’t need bells and whistles to ring in a championship.

Just give the man some quality beef and cheese on a bun with (presumably) some toppings and he’ll be good to go.

Reid is preparing to coach in his fifth Super Bowl and third as a head coach. He’s 1-1 as a head man in the big game and 2-2 overall.

Reid’s resume is already among the all-time greats, but if he can add a second title–and beat Tom Brady while doing it–he’ll push himself up the coaching pantheon for sure.