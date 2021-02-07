Dianna Russini Shares The Latest On Andy Reid’s Son

Andy Reid will be coaching in the Super Bowl on Sunday night, but his son will not be.

Kansas City Chiefs linebackers coach Britt Reid, the 35-year-old son of the legendary head coach, was involved in a serious car accident on Thursday night.

The crash injured two children, putting a five-year-old girl in critical condition.

ESPN NFL insider Dianna Russini shared the latest on the situation during the Super Bowl pregame show on Sunday morning.

“Andy Reid will coach today after his son, outside linebackers coach Britt Reid, was involved in a serious car accident near the Chiefs’ facility on Thursday night,” Russini said, per 247Sports. “The crash put a 5-year old in the hospital with life-threatening injuries and a 4-year-old child with non-critical injuries. Kansas City police tell me, as of now, no charges have been filed against Reid but that driver impairment is under criminal investigation. The 35-year old coach is also hospitalized with an undisclosed condition that developed at the scene of the crash.

“A police report states the accident happened in a freeway onramp just south of Arrowhead Stadium and that Reid was the driver of the pickup truck that struck two stopped cars that were pulled over on the ramp, one of which had two children in the backseat. The warrant asking for a blood test states that Reid told the responding officer that he’d consumed two to three drinks that evening and that he also took prescription adderall.

“Kansas City police told me that if there are charges in this case, that would not happen this weekend. It could take 2-3 weeks, and that is normal investigation timeline as they wait for blood toxicology results and monitor the health status of that critically-injured 5-year old. Instead of coaching in the Super Bowl with his father, Britt Reid is in the center of a police investigation.”

Kansas City police updated the situation later on Sunday afternoon.

Kansas City police tell me that the five-year-old child who was injured when her car was struck by Chiefs coach Britt Reid remains in critical condition in the hospital with a brain injury — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) February 7, 2021

Our thoughts are with the friends and family members of those injured.