Andy Reid’s Son, Chiefs Assistant Britt Reid, Involved In Car Crash Thursday

Britt Reid, assistant linebackers coach for the Kansas City Chiefs and the son of head coach Andy Reid, was involved in a car crash that sent two children in the hospital, one of whom suffered “life-threatening injuries,” per a report. The news comes just days before Reid is set to coach in the Super Bowl in Tampa.

The crash occurred just after 9 p.m. on I-435, one exit south of the Chiefs’ practice facility, according to 41 Action News.

Reid has reportedly admitted to driving the white Dodge Ram Laramie Sport pickup truck, which first struck a Chevrolet Impala that had stalled out on an entrance ramp after running out of gas. The driver was not injured, but Reid’s truck then reportedly struck a Chevrolet Traverse, which had shown up to help the driver in the Impala, and had a four and five-year old in the back seat. Both were sent to the hospital, and the five-year old reportedly suffered life-threatening injuries, while the four year old’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The Kansas City Chiefs put out a statement moments ago about the incident. The franchise is “in the process of gathering information,” and shared its thoughts and prayers with those involved in the crash.

Per the report, Britt Reid suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash. “KCPD said investigators were trying to determine whether driver impairment was a factor in the crash,” the report says.

He has been on his Andy Reid’s Chiefs staff since 2013. It is unclear if he’ll be traveling with the team to Tampa for Super Bowl LV on Sunday.

Our thoughts go out to those injured in the crash and their families. We’ll have more on the incident as it comes out.

