Andy Reid Comments On State Of The Offensive Line

Andy Reid’s offensive line got thoroughly outmatched en route to a 31-9 blowout loss in Super Bow LV. The Buccaneers pass rush obliterated the Chiefs front and prevented Patrick Mahomes and company from winning consecutive NFL titles.

Most of the problem stemmed from the fact that Kansas City had crippling injury issues on the offensive line. Reid was forced to start a back-up left tackle in place of Eric Fisher and a third-stringer on the other side at right tackle. Tampa Bay’s defensive front flushed Mahomes out of the pocket constantly, forcing him to make difficult throws on the run. The 2019 Super Bowl champs scored a season-low nine points in the crushing loss.

As Reid and the Chiefs head into the offseason, even more questions will surround Kansas City’s offensive line. Fisher (Achilles) and starting right tackle Mitchell Schwartz (back) still need to recover from fairly serious injuries. In addition to the questionable health that plagues the position group, veteran center Austin Reiter could leave in free agency.

Even after last night’s debacle, Reid sounds fairly confident heading into the offseason. The Kansas City head coach believes there’s reason to be optimistic about the offensive line moving forward.

“With the guys that are injured that are potentially coming back, or opted out or potentially coming back, we’ll kind of get all that covered here in the next couple of days,” Reid said on Monday, per Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest. “I don’t think the outlook is bleak by any means.”

Based on Reid’s comments, the Chiefs should have a clearer picture of their offensive line in the next few days. Although there might be some personnel turnover, Schwartz and Fisher remain under contract with the team through the 2021 season. Once those two can return from their injuries, Kansas City should feel better about its protection.

Even so, the Buccaneers revealed a potential weakness in the high-powered Chiefs offense on Sunday night. Although Mahomes can normally bail out the players around him, Reid will want to protect his star quarterback as best as possible next year.

[Matt Derrick]