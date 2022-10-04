Andy Reid Uses 1 Word To Describe Patrick Mahomes' Performance

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 17: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs throws the ball against the Washington Football Team during the first quarter at FedExField on October 17, 2021 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes put on a show in Sunday night's win over the Buccaneers, making several spectacular throws and connecting on three touchdown passes.

Andy Reid has been with Mahomes for over five years now, but even he isn't jaded yet by seeing the Chiefs superstar make the outrageous seem routine.

Reid made sure to point out how "special" Mahomes is during his Monday press conference.

“I talked to the guys, like I mentioned last night, [and told them] just don’t take it for granted,” Reid said, via Pro Football Talk. “These things are special, some of these things we’re seeing from him, so appreciate them but it’s unique so enjoy every one of them. But it’s not something that a lot of people have that advantage of being a part of.

“With that, I mean that throw was incredible. The throw to [Travis] Kelce is the one that might get looked over a little bit down the middle of the field. I mean that throw and that catch were ridiculous and there were a couple other ones in there that were really good. I mean the one naked play where he kind of hung onto it on third down and threw it up to JuJu [Smith-Schuster], I mean that was another good one. He had a very good game and I know the stats show that and some of the things he’s done historically have made history and [he] will continue to do that.”

Through four games, Mahomes is completing 66.4% of his passes. He's thrown for 1,106 yards, 11 touchdowns and only two interceptions and is already establishing himself as an MVP candidate.

He'll look to continue his strong play against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night in Week 5.