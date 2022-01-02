Andy Reid Was Not Happy With The Officiating On Sunday

Needless to say, Andy Reid was not happy with how things unfolded this afternoon in the Chiefs’ 34-31 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, which knocked Kansas City out of the No. 1 spot in the AFC.

The Chiefs jumped out to a 14-0 lead early, but wound up losing largely due to a defense that was destroyed by Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase. A couple of untimely and controversial penalties on defensive back L’Jarius Sneed did not help matters either.

After the game, Reid was asked about the penalties, and it was pretty clear he didn’t agree with them.

“I’d like to comment on each one, but I don’t want to be fined,” Reid said, via Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star.

In addition to the aforementioned penalties on Sneed, the second-year corner was also flagged for illegal hands to the face on a 4th-and-goal play with less than one minute remaining. The penalty–which looked to be legit, FWIW–gave the Bengals a new set of downs and allowed them to run out the clock and kick a field goal.

Because of today’s loss, the Chiefs (11-5) fell to the No. 2 spot in the AFC playoff field. The Titans, who are also 11-5, are the new No. 1 seed by virtue of their early-season win over Kansas City.