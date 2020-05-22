Andy Reid’s Comment About Patrick Mahomes Is Going Viral

Earlier this week, a report emerged suggesting NFL owners were going to vote on a proposal to change the onside kick rule.

The proposed change, courtesy of NFL insider Tom Pelissero, allows teams another option to get the ball back after a score. Rather than attempting an onside kick, teams would get the chance to attempt a 4th-and-15 from their own 25-yard line.

Not long after the report emerged, fans pointed to the Kansas City Chiefs as one team that could benefit. With Patrick Mahomes under center and weapons like Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce, the Chiefs would be dangerous.

The team’s star quarterback noted that when he took to social media earlier this week. “4th and 15….” Mahomes said along with a few laughing emojis.

Just a day later, his head coach, Andy Reid, weighed in on the potential rule change. “We’ve got a guy who can do 4th and 15,” Reid said to reporters on Friday afternoon.

Andy Reid says he'd rather not see the 4th & 15 rule passed but if it is, "We've got a guy who can do 4th and 15." — Blair Kerkhoff (@BlairKerkhoff) May 22, 2020

The Chiefs have one of the most lethal offenses the NFL has ever seen. With Mahomes under center, making a 4th and 15 doesn’t seem like some monumental task.

Just remember what he did on a long third down attempt against the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl en route to hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.

Hopefully the rule change passes so fans can see the NFL’s best in a new must-win scenario.