Arrowhead Stadium Changes Design: NFL World Reacts

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 28: A general view of Arrowhead stadium during the game between the Denver Broncos and the Kansas City Chiefs 28, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Arrowhead Stadium will have a vintage look to it when the Kansas City Chiefs host the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday night.

It was announced on Wednesday that Kansas City is bringing back red end zones for its home opener.

This season will mark the Chiefs' 50th season at Arrowhead Stadium. It's only fitting they go with their original field design.

Unsurprisingly, the NFL world loves the vintage layout at Arrowhead Stadium.

"I cannot emphasize how awesome I think this is," Chiefs reporter Matt McMullen tweeted. Kickoff can’t get here soon enough!"

"Gorgeous," Cory O'Donnell said. "Arrowhead looking great at 50!"

"Can’t deny this is freaking sick," Jacob Morley of 247Sports wrote. "Arrowhead is gonna be rocking Thursday."

"Perfection," one fan said.

The crowd at Arrowhead Stadium will be rocking on Thursday night, there's no doubt about it.

We'll see if Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs can take care of business in their home opener against Justin Herbert and the Chargers.

Kickoff for the Chargers-Chiefs game is at 8:15 p.m. ET.