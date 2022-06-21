Arrowhead Stadium Getting Major Upgrades: NFL World Reacts

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 20: Kansas City Chiefs react after a call in the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots during the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 20, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Arrowhead Stadium will be one of the venues for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. In an effort to make sure it provides a great experience for the fans, renovations will be made.

Kansas City Mayor Quiton Lucas revealed Arrowhead Stadium will go through $50 million worth of renovations.

“Only actual cost right now is $50M of improvements to Arrowhead Stadium,” Lucas said. “Look for an ask to the state on that in addition to private fundraising to fund that step. That is unless the future of the stadiums chat progresses further.”

There will apparently be an Entertainment Village and streetcar access from downtown that leads to Arrowhead Stadium.

These potential renovations certainly intrigue fans.

That being said, there are plenty of questions that need to be answered. With the 2026 World Cup just four years away, will this project even be completed in time?

"This is cool and all but if they just got a boatload of $, why not just expand the riverfront soccer stadium they're already building in a better part of town? I'm not trying to be snarky, I'm legit curious," one fan tweeted.

"There is not a lot of this that makes sense or lines up," another fan said. "Not the money it would cost or the time frame."

Chiefs president Mark Donovan said these improvements will play a factor in whether or not the team leaves for a different stadium.

For now, Arrowhead Stadium remains the unquestioned home of the Chiefs.