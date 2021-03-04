Arrowhead Stadium Has A New Naming Rights Agreement

The Kansas City Chiefs announced that Arrowhead Stadium will be getting an exclusive naming rights partner for 2021. The AFC West organization revealed that starting in 2021, the home of the Chiefs will be called GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Government Employees Health Association, GEHA for short, was reportedly close to a deal with the NFL franchise last summer, but held off until this offseason to make things official. Re-branding at the iconic Arrowhead Stadium will begin in the coming months, prior to the 50th season played at the historic venue.

“We are extremely proud and excited to announce our naming rights agreement with GEHA. When we set out to find a partner for the field at Arrowhead, it was critical to identify a national leader that shares our core values, as well as a deep connection to the local community and respect for Chiefs Kingdom,” Chiefs President Mark Donovan said in a press release. “Our relationship with GEHA over the last few years has only served to reinforce the alignment between our two organizations and proven their strong, long-standing relationship with the local community. This expanded partnership will continue to build lasting health and wellness programs that support the team, GEHA and our community.”

With the naming rights deal in place for Arrowhead Stadium, only three NFL venues are left without partners. Now, Lambeau Field (Packers), Soldier Field (Bears), and Paul Brown Stadium (Bengals) stand alone.

Alongside GEHA, we are excited to announce our naming rights agreement for GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium 🏟 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) March 4, 2021

GEHA’s connection to the Chiefs doesn’t stop with the naming rights partnership. The organization also has a sponsorship deal with Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Arrowhead Stadium has become one of the most recognizable and unique stadiums around the league over the course of its 50-year history. Upon the announcement, a few NFL fans and media members expressed some apprehension about losing the iconic name.

<— will forever call it just Arrowhead Stadium — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 4, 2021

So still Arrowhead Stadium it is https://t.co/S3VMyPdphb — Antwan V. Staley (@antwanstaley) March 4, 2021

Government Employees Health Association Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Got it. — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) March 4, 2021

"Whatever It Takes To Keep Paying Patrick Mahomes Field at Arrowhead Stadium." https://t.co/Fe0UQIEQcp — Joshua Brisco (@jbbrisco) March 4, 2021

In a piece of good news for fans loyal to the old moniker, the Chiefs confirmed that “Arrowhead Stadium” will remain “the identity of the stadium” in 2021 and beyond.