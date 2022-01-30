Arrowhead Stadium’s Reaction To Coin Flip Went Viral

NFL fans have quickly come to realize how important winning the overtime coin flip is for ultimately winning the game. Perhaps no one know that better than Kansas City Chiefs fans.

A week after the Chiefs won the toss and scored on the opening drive of overtime in a divisional-round game against the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City found itself back in an overtime scenario. Cincinnati Bengals back-up quarterback Brandon Allen called heads in the air and the coin landed on tails, giving the Chiefs the chance to take the ball first once again.

When the toss came up in favor of the home team, fans at Arrowhead Stadium erupted in one of the loudest cheers of the day.

“Loudest ovation of the entire day was for a coin flip. Amazing,” Sports Illustrated’s Jimmy Traina wrote on Twitter.

Arrowhead Stadium quickly got quiet after Patrick Mahomes threw an interception off the hands of Tyreek Hill on the third play of their overtime drive. The Bengals took possession and Joe Burrow drove straight into field goal range. Evan McPherson drained a 31-yard field goal to give Cincinnati a 27-24 victory and spot in the Super Bowl.

The result was shocking, given how much success Mahomes and the Chiefs have had when getting the ball first in overtime. However, just because the Bengals did come out on top doesn’t mean that the NFL’s overtime rules are magically fixed.

Fans, media members and players have been advocating for reform to the extra period for years, with many hoping that something will finally change this offseason. Considering Chiefs fans cheered the loudest they had all day long over a coin flip should show the league that something needs to be done about the overtime format as soon as possible.