Chiefs Reportedly Re-signing Key Player From Super Bowl Win

Bashaud Breeland was a key contributor for the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs in 2019. He’ll be back with the team in 2020.

Breeland recorded 48 total tackles for the Chiefs in the regular season, including a tackle for loss. He also made a number of big defensive plays for the team. He picked off two passes, and recovered a pair of fumbles, running one back 100 yards for a touchdown against the Lions.

He also made things happen in the biggest game of the year. Up 7-3 in the second quarter, he intercepted Jimmy Garoppolo along the sideline. The Chiefs converted that turnover into a field goal to push their lead to 10-3. After a back-and-forth second half, the Chiefs would come back from a late deficit with a 21-0 fourth quarter to win 31-20.

It was a successful campaign for Breeland, who played in every game for KC, starting 15. He’ll be back for his seventh NFL season. According to Rob Demovsky, who covered Breeland in 2018 when he was a Green Bay Packer, he’s signing a one-year deal for $4.5 million.

Veteran cornerback Bashaud Breeland, who had an interception in the Super Bowl, is returning to the Chiefs on a one-year deal worth up to $4.5 million, according to a source. Breeland played in every game for the Super Bowl champs last season. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) April 9, 2020

Bashaud Breeland was an All-ACC cornerback for the Clemson Tigers, before entering the league. The Washington Redskins selected him with a fourth-round pick in 2014. He started all but two of his 60 games through four years with the team.

After hitting unrestricted free agency, Breeland was set to sign a three-year, $24 million deal with the Carolina Panthers, but a failed a physical after an injury suffered while on vacation in the Dominican Republic.

The Packers signed him mid-way through the 2018 season. After seven games, including five starts, in the NFC North, he signed a one-year, $2 million deal to play for Andy Reid last March. This year’s $4.5 million prove-it deal will be the biggest single-season contract Breeland has received in the NFL.