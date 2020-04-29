Bashaud Breeland’s Agents Release Statement On Arrest

On Tuesday night, the news broke that Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Bashaud Breeland was arrested in South Carolina for driving with an open container of alcohol in his vehicle, marijuana possession, and driving without a license.

Breeland was released on $2,362.50 bond late Tuesday night, according to a report from ESPN. Additional details emerged shortly after, stating that Breeland tried to resist arrest once he found out he was being detained.

Now that it’s public knowledge that Breeland was arrested, his agents released a statement on the matter at hand.

“Mr. Breeland is facing only misdemeanor chargers in connection with this incident. None of the crimes charged allege that Mr. Breeland was consuming alcohol at the time of the arrest,” Strom Law Firm said. “Bashaud Breeland is innocent unless proven guilty. We look forward to the truth coming forward. Neither Mr. Breeland nor his representatives will provide any further statements or comments until the conclusion of this matter.”

Here’s the full statement from Breeland’s agents:

Statement from attorneys representing #Chiefs CB Bashaud Breeland via his agents pic.twitter.com/J0NQ0gFthV — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 29, 2020

A few weeks ago, Breeland signed a one-year deal to remain with the Chiefs.

The timing of this situation isn’t ideal by any means, especially since players have to train from home until further notice.

Kansas City hasn’t released a statement on this situation, but that could be coming in the near future.