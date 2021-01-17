Betting Line Already Released For Chiefs vs. Bills

As the Kansas City Chiefs continue their romp of the the Cleveland Browns, some fans are already looking towards next week’s AFC Championship Game. In fact, an early betting line already emerged.

The Chiefs jumped out to a 19-3 lead over the Browns on Sunday, leading one sports book to already set up a spread for Chiefs vs. Bills. Per Jeff Sherman of Super Book Sports, Kansas City would host Buffalo as four-point favorites in next weekend’s conference championship.

The No. 1 Chiefs vs. the No. 2 Bills would definitely be the match-up between the two best teams in the AFC. The winner of the game would likely be the favorite in this year’s Super Bowl.

Still, the release of a betting line seems presumptuous given the ongoing Chiefs vs. Browns game. Despite Kansas City’s early lead, Cleveland continues to hang around, within two scores of the No. 1 seed.

NFL Sunday, January 24 AFC Championship Game 3:40 pm pacific

Buffalo Bills 56

Kansas City Chiefs -4 — Jeff Sherman (@golfodds) January 17, 2021

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs came out firing, dicing up a porous Browns secondary on the first drive. After Cleveland score a field goal, Kansas City scored 13 unanswered points in the second quarter to take a 19-3 lead. The first half became marred by a controversial no call on helmet-to-helmet contact towards the end of the half that resulted in a Browns turnover and a subsequent 10-point swing.

However, with two missed kicks from Harrison Butker, Cleveland stuck around. Baker Mayfield connected with Jarvis Landry for an eight-yard touchdown to pull the Browns back to a 19-10 deficit. Butker later knocked through another field goal to give Kansas City a 12-point lead at the end of the third quarter.

Perhaps most concerning for the Chiefs was a scary play involving Mahomes. The star Kansas City quarterback went down to the ground awkwardly and stumbled while trying to stand, signaling to viewers that he was shaken up. After briefly spending time in the injury tent, Mahomes trotted back to the locker room to be evaluated for a concussion. Chad Henne came in to relieve the Kansas City starter.

Tune-in to CBS to catch the conclusion of Chiefs vs. Browns with the winner headed to the AFC Championship.