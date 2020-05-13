Bills GM Calls Sammy Watkins Rumor ‘100 Percent False’

Earlier this week, Bleacher Report insider Tyler Dunne made headlines when he suggested the Buffalo Bills were interested in wide receiver Sammy Watkins.

“[Watkins] said that the Bills were interested,” Dunne said. “He had been talking to the Bills about coming back here before they traded for Stefon Diggs.”

“I texted him, I was like, ‘Could you make that work with a coach who you obviously didn’t necessarily jive with before?'” Dunne continued. “He said, ‘Absolutely.’ That the place he’s at in life, in his words, dealing with all energies and entities in life, he would’ve made it work.”

Well, the Bills obviously saw that report and general manager Brandon Beane wanted to clear the air. Beane made it clear that the team is NOT interested in re-uniting with the former Bills wide receiver.

“That’s 100% false. We never spoke to Sammy Watkins or any of his representation about trading for him,” Beane said via Bills reporter Sal Capaccio. “Secondly, we never discussed him with anyone in our building that matters. End of discussion.”

Watkins started his NFL career in Buffalo after the Bills selected him with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft.

He spent three seasons in Buffalo before the Bills traded him to the Los Angeles Rams. The former Tigers wide receiver spent the last two seasons catching passes from Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City.