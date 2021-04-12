Breaking: Andy Reid’s Son, Britt, Charged In Car Accident

After a lengthy investigation, Britt Reid, the son of Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, has been charged in connection with the car accident he was involved in earlier this year.

Just days before Super Bowl LIV, news surfaced that Britt had been involved in a serious vehicle crash. As details continued to unfold, we learned two young children were hospitalized as a result. One of those children included five-year-old Ariel Young. Young was in a coma for several weeks after the crash.

Britt, meanwhile, admitted to authorities following the crash that he had consumed a few drinks and taken Adderall. Authorities have investigated the matter and have since come to a conclusion.

Britt has been charged with driving while intoxicated, a class D felony. A potential jail sentence can range anywhere from one to seven years.

“Former Chiefs assistant linebackers coach Britt Reid has been charged with driving while intoxicated in connection with a Feb. 4 crash that left a 5-year-old girl with a brain injury,” writes Dia Hall, via KSHB.com. “The Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced Monday that Reid has been charged with DWI, a class D felony with a potential jail sentence of one to seven years. Prosecutors have requested a $100,000 bond.”

Britt Reid is no longer a member of Kansas City’s coaching staff. The Chiefs did not renew his contract beyond last season.

Seeing that the crash occurred just days before Super Bowl LIV, Britt also missed out on coaching in the big game.

Britt, who is no longer an NFL coach, will now face a potential jail sentence in connection for the crash that left the young Ariel Young with a brain injury.