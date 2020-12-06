Breaking: Chiefs Announce Decision On Clyde Edwards-Helaire

The Kansas City Chiefs have announced a decision on running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire for Sunday night’s game against Denver.

Edwards-Helaire, a rookie running back out of LSU, was questionable for Sunday night’s game against the Broncos.

The first-year running back has been an electric addition to the Chiefs’ offense, but he needs to stay on the field. He was reportedly dealing with the flu heading into Sunday night’s game.

“We think we’re going to get [Edwards-Helaire] back here,” said Andy Reid. “I don’t think that’s a problem. He’s feeling better today, but we held him out.”

Reid appears to have been proven correct.

The Chiefs have ruled Edwards-Helaire to be active for the Sunday Night Football game against the Denver Broncos. This is a nice boost for a Chiefs offense that doesn’t really need one. Still, it’ll be nice to have the talented running back on the field.

Chiefs’ RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire is active tonight. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 6, 2020

The Chiefs are coming off a big win against the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay. The Broncos, meanwhile, are coming off a dreadful QB-less performance against the Saints.

Kickoff between Kansas City and Denver is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. E.T. on NBC.