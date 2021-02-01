Breaking: Chiefs Place 2 Players On The COVID-19 Reserve List

The Kansas City Chiefs got hit with major adversity on Monday, just six days before Super Bowl LV.

The Chiefs placed two players on the NFL’s COVID-19 reserve list on Monday. Those two players include center Daniel Kilgore and wideout Demarcus Robinson, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. Both Kilgore and Robinson are considered “close contact.”

“And Super Bowl LV has its first COVID issues: Chiefs placed center Daniel Kilgore and WR Demarcus Robinson on the Reserve/COVID-19 due to close contact, per source,” Schefty tweeted Monday afternoon.

This could prove disastrous for the Chiefs with just six days to go until Super Bowl LV.

There’s still a chance both Daniel Kilgore and Demarcus Robinson play in Super Bowl LV. Neither has been ruled out because of a positive test. Both are considered close contacts. The Chiefs will be monitoring both as the week rolls along.

The Chiefs offensive line has already taken a hit, prior to Monday’s news involving Kilgore. Pro Bowl left tackle Eric Fisher suffered a torn Achilles’ tendon during Kansas City’s AFC Championship victory over the Buffalo Bills over a week ago. The Chiefs offensive line is a major concern going up against a Tampa Bay defense which prides itself on stopping the run and getting into the backfield.

Demarcus Robinson, meanwhile, has been a big contributor for the Kansas City offense this season. He caught 45 passes for 466 yards and three touchdowns during the regular season.

Kansas City is starting to limp towards the finish line as Super Bowl LV nears. Kilgore’s and Robinson’s statuses will be major talking points as the week rolls along.