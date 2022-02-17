Breaking: Chiefs Player Turns Himself In On Thursday

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons has reportedly turned himself in to authorities for his alleged involvement in an incident earlier this month.

According to TMZSports, Lammons took part in the alleged assault involving New Orleans Saints star Alvin Kamara during Pro Bowl weekend.

Lammons, Kamara and two other men —Darrin Young and Percy Harris –are accused of beating up a man outside of a Las Vegas nightclub on February 6. Kamara allegedly punched the man at least eight times before others got involved.

Lammons, 26, is reportedly facing a charge of one count of battery resulting in serious bodily harm, a felony which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison if convicted.

#UPDATE: KC Chiefs CB Chris Lammons has turned himself in … after he — along with Alvin Kamara and at least 2 other men — allegedly beat up a man outside a Las Vegas club on February 6 https://t.co/7ppjYGHcSx — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) February 17, 2022

Lammons has spent the last two seasons with the Chiefs after beginning his career with the Miami Dolphins in 2019.

He appeared in 12 games for Kansas City in 2021, making six tackles.