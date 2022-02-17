The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Breaking: Chiefs Player Turns Himself In On Thursday

Kansas City Chiefs helmet on the field.MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Details of Kansas City Chiefs helmet before Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons has reportedly turned himself in to authorities for his alleged involvement in an incident earlier this month.

According to TMZSports, Lammons took part in the alleged assault involving New Orleans Saints star Alvin Kamara during Pro Bowl weekend.

Lammons, Kamara and two other men —Darrin Young and Percy Harris –are accused of beating up a man outside of a Las Vegas nightclub on February 6. Kamara allegedly punched the man at least eight times before others got involved.

Lammons, 26, is reportedly facing a charge of one count of battery resulting in serious bodily harm, a felony which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison if convicted.

Lammons has spent the last two seasons with the Chiefs after beginning his career with the Miami Dolphins in 2019.

He appeared in 12 games for Kansas City in 2021, making six tackles.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.