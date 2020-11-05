Breaking: Chiefs Star Placed On The COVID-19/Reserve List

Over the course of the season, several NFL teams have dealt with outbreaks of COVID-19 leading the league to postpone games.

Fortunately, no games have been cancelled yet this season. However, heading into Week 9, four teams around the league announced positive tests this week.

One of those teams was the Kansas City Chiefs. The team announced a staff member tested positive for the virus. Now, that might not seem like a big deal, but the latest news certainly is.

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Field Yates, star defensive lineman Chris Jones was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. It’s unclear if he tested positive or was just a close contact with the staffer – or someone else – who tested positive for the virus.

Jones is easily Kansas City’s best defensive lineman – and one of the best in the NFL.

Losing him isn’t great for the Chiefs, but the team has a very winnable game coming up. The Carolina Panthers have out-performed expectations this season, but shouldn’t be a major bump in the road for Patrick Mahomes and company.

Panthers quarterback teddy Bridgewater was banged up in last week’s game against the Atlanta Falcons. However, he should be ready to go against Kansas City.

So too, should star running back Christian McCaffrey, who will make his return to the starting lineup for the first time since Week 2.