Breaking: Chiefs Wide Receiver Is Out For The Season

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Details of Kansas City Chiefs helmet before Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs bet on Justyn Ross' talent when they signed the injury-riddle Clemson star as an undrafted free agent.

They will have to wait a little while before that bet possibly cashes in. Ross was placed on injured reserve on Monday, ending his 2022 season before it could start.

Kansas City had previously announced Ross would begin training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list following foot surgery. The onetime four-star recruit previously underwent foot surgery late in the 2021 season, missing the final three games of Clemson's campaign.

Head coach Andy Reid did not provide a timeline for Ross' recovery when he went on the PUP list, but apparently the issue will keep him out of action all season.

Ross' physical skills have never been in question. It is his lack of durability that caused NFL teams to bypass him in the draft back in April.

After two stellar seasons to begin his college career, Ross was sidelined for all of 2020 due to a congenital defect in his spine which required surgery.

He returned to the field in 2021 and led Clemson with 46 receptions for 514 yards and three touchdowns, but the aforementioned foot injury cut short his season and has lingered into his professional career.