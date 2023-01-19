Breaking: Chiefs Wide Receiver Won't Play Against Jaguars

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Details of Kansas City Chiefs helmet before Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman will not be making his return to the field this weekend.

Hardman has been out since early November with what was first listed as an abdominal injury, and is now being called a pelvic issue. Either way, he has officially been ruled out for Saturday's Divisional Round playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Hardman was activated from the injured reserve in late December, but aggravated his injury leading up to Week 18. He did not practice this week.

Hardman caught 25 passes for 297 yards and four touchdowns in eight games this year before getting hurt. He also ran for a pair of touchdowns in a win over San Francisco on Oct. 23.

The fourth-year wideout is the only player listed as out this weekend for Kansas City. Defensive end Frank Clark (groin), who was limited earlier in the week, practiced in full today and is good to go, while wide receiver Skyy Moore (hand) and cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (hip) also have no injury designations.

The Chiefs and Jaguars will kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBC.