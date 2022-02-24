Breaking: Eric Bieniemy Makes Decision On The Chiefs

Earlier Thursday morning, Matt Verderame of FanSided reported the Kansas City Chiefs “anticipate” that Bieniemy will return as the team’s offensive coordinator.

“Per source, the Chiefs anticipate Eric Bieniemy will return as their offensive coordinator,” Verderame said. “Contract isn’t signed yet, but belief is it will get done. Chiefs supported Bieniemy as he interviewed with Saints among exploring other opportunities, but also want him back.”

Well, the team now has an answer. According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Bieniemy will return to the Chiefs for another season.

“Eric Bieniemy is returning to Kansas City this season as the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator,” he said on Thursday afternoon.

Bieniemy has received numerous head coaching interviews over the past few years. However, he’s been unable to land the big job he’s been hunting for, which led to rumors he might take a year away from the game.

In the end, he decided to remain with the Chiefs as they set off on their quest to play in yet another Super Bowl with Patrick Mahomes as the starting quarterback.

It’s not a bad idea for Kansas City to get the band back together, considering how well they’ve done in recent years.