Breaking: Injury Diagnosis Revealed For Patrick Mahomes

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 2: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs talks with head coach Andy Reid during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on October 2, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images) Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes turned in a gutty second half performance Saturday after injuring his right ankle in the first half.

Now, we have a clear diagnosis of what the MVP candidate was and is dealing with, thanks to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport said that Mahomes, who is being "checked out" again this morning, suffered a high ankle sprain when he was brought down by Arden Key of the Jacksonville Jaguars during yesterday's AFC Divisional Round game.

"Mahomes was pretty clear last night. 'I'll be good to go' is what he said regarding his status for this coming week. Expect him to be very sore and limited in practice," Rapoport said.

Mahomes stayed in the game immediately after getting hurt, but was clearly compromised. He was replaced for much of the second quarter by veteran backup Chad Henne, who engineered a 98-yard touchdown drive, which he capped off with a 1-yard scoring pass to tight end Travis Kelce.

Mahomes returned to play the entire second half, eventually throwing a late touchdown to Marquez Valdes-Scantling to seal up a 27-20 win. The ankle was clearly bothering him, but it didn't prevent him from playing.

Expect Mahomes' ankle to be closely monitored this week. Kansas City will take on either Buffalo or Cincinnati in the AFC Championship Game.