Breaking: Le’Veon Bell Has Reportedly Decided On New Team

Le’Veon Bell has made his decision. The free agent running back is taking his talents to the defending Super Bowl champions.

Bell will sign with the Kansas City Chiefs, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The three-time Pro Bowler picked Kansas City over Buffalo and Miami.

Bell was released by the New York Jets this week after a tumultuous and brief tenure with the team. After signing a lucrative four-year, $52.5 million contract with Gang Green in 2019, Bell lasted less than two seasons.

Per Schefter, Bell will sign a one-year deal with Kansas City.

With the Chiefs, Bell will join a backfield that includes first-round rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire and change-of-pace backs Darwin Thompson and Darrel Williams.

He’ll also have the opportunity to face his old team soon. Kansas City is scheduled to play the Jets in Week 8, and given how poorly things went for Le’Veon in New York, he’ll presumably be fired up for that matchup.

In two games with the Jets this season, Bell rushed for 74 yards on 19 carries and caught three passes for 39 yards. He missed three contests due to a balky hamstring.

Overall, Bell rushed for 863 yards and three touchdowns and hauled in 69 receptions for 500 yards and one touchdown in 17 games with New York.