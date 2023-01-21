Breaking: Patrick Mahomes Has Left Chiefs-Jaguars Game

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 21: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs scrambles against Devin Lloyd #33 of the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 21, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images) David Eulitt/Getty Images

During the first quarter of the Chiefs-Jaguars game, Patrick Mahomes suffered an ankle injury. It occurred when Arden Key fell on him from behind.

Mahomes tried to stay in the game and keep the Chiefs' momentum going. However, the medical staff has ultimately decided to take him to the locker room for an evaluation.

NBC's camera crew caught Mahomes hobbling to the locker room in the second quarter.

It's unclear if Mahomes will return to the game.

Mahomes looked sharp prior to suffering this injury, completing 12-of-15 passes for 84 yards with a touchdown.

With Mahomes currently in the locker room, Chad Henne will lead Kansas City's passing game. It's the first time we've seen him take meaningful snaps since the 2020 season.

Henne had 248 passing yards and two touchdowns for the Chiefs in 2020.

We'll see if Henne can keep the ship afloat while Mahomes get treatment on his ankle.