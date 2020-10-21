Brett Favre Has 1 Concern With The Chiefs Right Now

There are plenty of reasons to like the Kansas City Chiefs this season. Patrick Mahomes looks sharp, Steve Spagnuolo’s defense is playing well, and the front office recently signed Le’Veon Bell. And yet, NFL legend Brett Favre is concerned about the defending champions.

During yesterday’s “The SiriusXM Blitz With Brett Favre and Bruce Murray,” Favre made an argument for why the Chiefs shouldn’t have signed Bell.

Even though Bell is considered one of the best all-purpose backs in the NFL, Favre isn’t so sure that Kansas City needed another playmaker on its roster.

More importantly, Favre is worried that Andy Reid will feel the need to feed Bell anytime he’s in.

This is what Favre had to say about the Chiefs signing Bell, via The Kansas City Star:

“Well, they don’t need him. I don’t know Le’Veon personally. I don’t know what kind of guy he is. I do know what kind of player he has been, an incredible player. But they don’t need him,” Favre said. “And I love Andy Reid. I think the world of Patrick Mahomes. I think their football team is not, I mean, they are beatable obviously, but they’re pretty doggone good right now. And they’ve got a good thing going. And sometimes adding a player of Le’Veon’s caliber can do more harm than good. I’m not saying it will. But, you know, think about it this way: What can they do with Le’Veon that they’re not doing already? Other than feeling the need to give him the ball to please him, which is really all that you’re putting him in for.”

On Monday, the Chiefs had plenty of success on the ground with Clyde Edwards-Helaire. The talented rookie from LSU had 161 rushing yards on 26 carries.

Edwards-Helaire might have to split carries now that Bell is on board. There’s a chance that could hurt the offense’s flow. On the other hand, it could give Reid a really nice duo in the backfield.

Bell is expected to make his debut this weekend against the Broncos. It’ll be interesting to see how Reid utilizes the former All-Pro running back.