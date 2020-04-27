With the 32nd pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs selected LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

At the time of the pick though, a report came out that Chiefs head coach Andy Reid loved Edwards-Helaire because he compared well to former Eagles running back Brian Westbrook. Reports said that Reid not only thought Edwards-Helaire was as good as the former All-Pro, but better than him.

So on Monday, Westbrook appeared on First Things First to address the alleged comments by Reid. He initially indicated that he was offended by the comparison given how hard he worked to perfect his craft.

“I get this message on Friday morning that Andy Reid said that… this kid that hasn’t played a down in the NFL is better than me already,” Westbrook said. “It took me years to perfect my game, and it took me years to get better at my craft. And this young kid that hasn’t played a down in the NFL is better than me already. It’s baffling.”

However, Westbrook then added that Reid called him the next day to apologize for the misunderstanding. Westbrook said that the message that got out to the public wasn’t what he meant.

That said, even if Edwards-Helaire is as good as Westbrook, the Chiefs have themselves a future star in the making.

Westbrook was a two-time Pro Bowler in eight seasons in Philadelphia. He recorded back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2006 and 2007, and led the NFL in yards from scrimmage in 2007. Westbrook was also a very versatile player, recording over 400 receptions and serving as their primary punt returner in 2003.

So it looks like Westbrook and Reid were able to put this little drama behind them.

Now the question is whether Clyde Edwards-Helaire can justify the drama in the first place.