5-Year-Old Girl Injured In Britt Reid Accident Has Woken Up

Ariel, the five-year old girl injured in the car crash involving former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid, has woken up. The news was broken on the GoFundMe page started for the young girl’s medical expenses, after the Feb. 4 crash.

She was one of two young children injured in the crash, just days before Reid’s Chiefs were set to play in the Super Bowl. The other child, a four-year old, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

“Thank you again to everyone who continues to pray for Ariel and support the family in a time like this,” GoFundMe organizer Tiffany Verhulst posted in an update to the campaign on Feb. 11. At the time, the young girl remained in a coma, but late Monday, she emerged from it, according to the latest brief update on the page.

The campaign has raised over $491,000 as of this writing, a truly incredible amount. Over 12,400 people have donated so far.

Reid, the son and longtime assistant to Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, admitted to having “two or three drinks” and his prescribed Adderall before the accident. He was just miles from the team’s practice facility, and hit two vehicles, including one containing both children, on the side of a highway entrance ramp.

Britt Reid was put on administrative leave after the incident, and his contract was allowed to expire. He is no longer a member of the Chiefs’ staff. According to ESPN, he was also injured in the crash, and underwent surgery following the incident.

Our thoughts continue to go out to Ariel and her family as she recovers. We’re thrilled to hear about last night’s good news.