Britt Reid, Former Chiefs Assistant, Enters Court Plea

Kansas City Chiefs linebackers coach Britt Reid, son of head coach Andy Reid.AVENTURA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 29: Britt Reid Linebackers coach for the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to the media during the Kansas City Chiefs media availability prior to Super Bowl LIV at the JW Marriott Turnberry on January 29, 2020 in Aventura, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Just days before the Super Bowl kicked off, Kansas City Chiefs assistant Britt Reid was charged with a DWI for his involvement in a car crash that seriously injured five-year-old Ariel Young.

The young girl was hospitalized for two months as a result of the accident, according to a GoFundMe page for the 5-year-old. On Monday afternoon, Reid reportedly pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from the accident.

According to Fox4KC, a judge also amended Reid’s bond.

“During the arraignment Monday afternoon, a Jackson County judge also approved a modification to Reid’s bond that will allow him to drive with an interlock device in his vehicle,” the article said.

An interlock device is a breathalyzer that has to be blown into before starting a car and while driving. If there is alcohol detected, the car will not start.

The Chiefs elected not to renew Britt Reid’s contract with the team following the accident.

The team issued a statement following the accident, praying for a speedy recovery for Ariel.

“The Kansas City Chiefs organization remains steadfast in our concern for all who have been impacted by this tragic accident. Our prayers are focused on Ariel’s continued healing and recovery. The Chiefs are regularly in contact with the family’s designated representative during this challenging time.”

We’ll have more when it becomes available.


