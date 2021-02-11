Britt Reid is reportedly no longer an employee of the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs announced earlier this week that the assistant coach had been placed on administrative leave following his car accident. Reid, who is under investigation for driving impaired, was in an accident that left two children injured, including one in serious condition.

“Outside linebackers coach Britt Reid has been placed on administrative leave following last Thursday’s multi-vehicle event,” the Chiefs announced on Tuesday. “We remain in the process of gathering information on the incident, and we will continue to assist local authorities as requested.”

Tonight, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported differently.

“Clarifications on Britt Reid, per league source: He was placed on leave with the Chiefs through the duration of his contract, which has since expired and he no longer is an employee with the club,” the longtime ESPN insider reported.

Many NFL fans are criticizing the Chiefs for not taking more immediate action. Others are saying that the franchise should have been more clear with their statement.

If I ever get fired, I hope this is how they word it too 🙄 https://t.co/YjpUaH1aXZ — Mike Auc (@Mike_Auc) February 11, 2021

This is the WEAKEST way to fire someone who put a 5 year-old in the hospital. Disgusting. https://t.co/PZ8vLbFvJH — Lucy Burdge (@LucilleBurdge) February 11, 2021

That’s called getting fired. It is what would be said/reported about any other coach in the league who was not renewed at the end of a season. What is with all the tip-toeing? https://t.co/0MKR3LqJ3K — Marc Bertrand (@Marc_Bertrand) February 11, 2021

Britt Reid, 35, had served as an assistant linebackers coach for his dad’s team.

Kansas City Police are currently investigating the accident and the circumstances surrounding it. Our thoughts remain with the families of those injured.