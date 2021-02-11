The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Latest Britt Reid News

Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid on the practice field.DAVIE, FLORIDA - JANUARY 30: Linebackers coach Britt Reid looks on during the Kansas City Chiefs practice prior to Super Bowl LIV at Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southern University on January 30, 2020 in Davie, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Britt Reid is reportedly no longer an employee of the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs announced earlier this week that the assistant coach had been placed on administrative leave following his car accident. Reid, who is under investigation for driving impaired, was in an accident that left two children injured, including one in serious condition.

“Outside linebackers coach Britt Reid has been placed on administrative leave following last Thursday’s multi-vehicle event,” the Chiefs announced on Tuesday. “We remain in the process of gathering information on the incident, and we will continue to assist local authorities as requested.”

Tonight, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported differently.

“Clarifications on Britt Reid, per league source: He was placed on leave with the Chiefs through the duration of his contract, which has since expired and he no longer is an employee with the club,” the longtime ESPN insider reported.

Many NFL fans are criticizing the Chiefs for not taking more immediate action. Others are saying that the franchise should have been more clear with their statement.

Britt Reid, 35, had served as an assistant linebackers coach for his dad’s team.

Kansas City Police are currently investigating the accident and the circumstances surrounding it. Our thoughts remain with the families of those injured.


