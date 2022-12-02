Brittany Mahomes Has 1-Word Reaction To Controversial World Cup Goal

DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 17: (L-R) Gracie Hunt and Brittany Matthews, girlfriend of quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs check out social media on the field before a game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on October 17, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

During Thursday's match between Japan and Spain, Ao Tanaka scored a goal in the 51st minute to give his squad the lead. Many people thought the goal shouldn't have counted though.

Before Tanaka scored the goal, Kaoru Mitoma kept the ball in play with a heroic slide near the left side of the net.

However, replays of Mitoma's slide made it look as if the ball went out of play before Tanaka scored.

After further review, the goal officially counted to give Japan a 2-1 lead over Spain.

A video of this moment has been circulating on Twitter along with the caption: "Should it have counted?"

Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, shared her thoughts on this goal. She doesn't think Tanaka's goal was legal.

"Nope," Mahomes tweeted in response to Bleacher Report's question.

With the win over Spain on Thursday, Japan secured first place in Group E.

Next up for Japan is a showdown with Croatia in the knockout stage.