Brittany Mahomes Has 3-Word Reaction To Kansas City Weather

DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 17: Brittany Matthews, girlfriend of quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, looks on before a game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on October 17, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

The conditions for this Saturday's game between the Chiefs and Seahawks will be quite brutal.

The weather forecast shows a high of 18 degrees with the wind chill at minus-7. The wind gusts will be as high as 22 mph.

Patrick Mahomes wife, Brittany, had a relatable reaction to this Saturday's weather in Kansas City.

Mahomes tweeted, "Damn it's cold."

We'd imagine most Chiefs fans will feel the same way when they sit in their seats at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs enter this weekend with an 11-3 record. They'll need a win over the Seahawks to remain firmly in the race for the top seed in the AFC.

Last weekend, Patrick Mahomes completed 36-of-41 pass attempts for 336 yards with two touchdowns in an overtime win against the Texans. He also had 33 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Kickoff for the Chiefs-Seahawks game is at 1 p.m. ET.