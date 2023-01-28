Look: Brittany Mahomes Is Ready For The AFC Championship Game

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 30: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs kisses his finance Brittany Matthews before the start of the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, is ready for the AFC Championship to begin.

Moments ago, Brittany Mahomes tweeted, "Tomorrow can not come fast enough."

It's safe to say Mahomes is eager to see the Chiefs take on the Bengals. There's a lot of hype surrounding this matchup, and rightfully so.

Last year, the Bengals defeated the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. Patrick Mahomes struggled mightily in the second half of that contest.

When the Bengals and Chiefs met again this season, Cincinnati found itself on the right side of the scoreboard once again. Joe Burrow led the charge with 286 passing yards and two touchdowns.

The Chiefs will enter this Sunday's game with an awful lot of motivation, that's for sure. That being said, their star quarterback isn't 100 percent due to an ankle injury.

Kickoff for the Bengals-Chiefs game is at 6:30 p.m. ET.