Brittany Mahomes Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' First TD Pass Of 2022 Preseason

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 30: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs kisses his finance Brittany Matthews before the start of the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Chiefs' 2022 preseason opener is officially underway; Patrick Mahomes' day is already done.

The sixth-year NFL quarterback led the Chiefs on an easy-looking touchdown drive on their opening possession. It ended when Mahomes found tight end Blake Bell on a checkdown for a five-yard touchdown.

It's just the preseason, but Patrick Mahomes sure made that look easy.

Brittany Mahomes, Patrick's wife and No. 1 fan, hopes the rest of the NFL is ready for what her husband and the rest of the Chiefs are capable of this upcoming season.

"& that’s a Touchdown & I hope y’all are ready for this season," she said on Twitter.

It's going to be a big 2022 season in the Mahomes household. Not only is Week 1 just a few weeks away; Patrick and Brittany will welcome their second child into the world before the season is over.

"Crazy to think that football is starting and before it’s over we will have 2 kiddos #thankful @PatrickMahomes," said Brittany.

The celebrity couple already has a daughter; they'll become boy parents with their next one.

Patrick and the Chiefs, meanwhile, begin the 2022 season on Sept. 11 vs. the Arizona Cardinals. You can catch the team's preseason game vs. the Bears right now on NFL Network.