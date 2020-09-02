On Tuesday night, the Kansas City Chiefs received the Super Bowl rings from their comeback win over the San Francisco 49ers.

During the ring ceremony, cameras captured the reaction of the team’s star quarterback to receiving his first ring. The Chiefs players, though, weren’t the only one who received a ring on Tuesday night.

Mahomes bent the knee to longtime girlfriend Brittany Matthews. On Wednesday morning, she shared a special message for her new fiance.

“On a day that was meant to celebrate you, you turned it into celebrating us. It’s always us, it’s always you and me,” she said on Instagram.

“The words you looked into my eyes and said to me at this moment, will NEVER leave my mind! You made this day perfect, you took my entire breath away and I could not have imagined anything better. I love you, forever and always! Cheers to spending our lifetime together and an inseparable bond.”

It’s been quite the week for these two – and it’s only Wednesday.

Earlier this week, Matthews celebrated her 25th birthday. Just a day later, both she and her new fiance had a new ring to celebrate.

Life is pretty good for Mahomes, who inked the largest contract in American sports history earlier this summer. Although he said he didn’t buy anything right after the new deal, it’s clear he shelled out a few bucks for Brittany’s new ring.

Congratulations to the couple on their engagement!