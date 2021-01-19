Browns Player Has Classy Response To Patrick Mahomes’ Mom

Patrick Mahomes took a tough shot to the head/neck area in the second half of last weekend’s game between the Browns and Chiefs. It was such a gruesome-looking collision that Randi Mahomes, the mother of Patrick, went on Twitter to share her thoughts about it.

On Sunday afternoon, Randi tweeted “#51 evil NEVER WINS!!! Love my Chiefs.” This was obviously directed toward Browns linebacker Mack Wilson, who delivered the blow to Mahomes.

Wilson had a very classy response to Mahomes’ mother, making it very clear that he never had any intentions of hurting her son.

“No disrespect mom I’m just playing hard,” Wilson replied. “This is a dangerous game we play and we take a risk every time we step foot on the field. I’m happy that Pat is okay but mind you.. I’ve never been a dirty player. I just want to win and be great like your son.”

Randi quickly responded to Wilson’s tweet, saying “Thanks!! I know every player was out there playing their best.. this momma bear was just having a hard time watching it…. it hurt me as a parent is all.. appreciate your kinda words.”

It must have been tough for Randi to see Patrick get up off the turf very slow, but at the same time it’d be unfair to blame Wilson for that collision. Unfortunately hits like that can’t always be avoided.

Whether or not that hit will cost Mahomes a chance to play in the AFC Championship is still unknown at this time.