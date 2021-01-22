Browns Player Sends Message To Patrick Mahomes Before AFC Title Game

Patrick Mahomes confirmed that he cleared concussion protocol earlier on Friday giving him the chance to play in his third straight AFC Championship game this weekend. Among those who was thankful to hear the news, was the Browns’ linebacker who accidentally landed him there.

Mack Wilson tweeted out a prayer hands emoji after the Chiefs quarterback shared that he’d gotten through the league’s protocol in time for Sunday’s title game. The second-year defender tackled Mahomes on a designed run play in last weekend’s Divisional Round which left him visibly shaken up. After being examined by medical staff, the 25-year-old star was removed from the game and did not return.

The hit clearly had no malicious intent, but was frightening nonetheless. Mahomes seemed to strain his neck as his facemask collided with the ground, immediately sparking concern from viewers. However, without any direct head contact, the young quarterback appears to have recovered quickly.

Although Wilson won’t be cheering for the Chiefs by any means this weekend, he can enjoy the game knowing that Mahomes is healthy.

Mahomes will return in just enough time to fine-tune the gameplan for Sunday’s AFC Championship. The Chiefs sit just two games away from consecutive Super Bowl victories, something that hasn’t happened since the Patriots did so in the early 2000’s. Without Mahomes under center, Kansas City is a completely different team, so Andy Reid will want to keep him healthy throughout the title contest.

Fans will get a chance to see if the Chiefs star quarterback really is back to full strength come Sunday. Kansas City will need all of the Mahomes magic he can muster to get past the Bills.

Buffalo will travel to Arrowhead Stadium to take on Mahomes and the Chiefs on Sunday evening. The game will kick-off at 6:40 p.m. ET and will air on CBS.