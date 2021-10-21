Bruce Arians Reveals How Patrick Mahomes Amazed Him Before Draft

The Kansas City Chiefs ultimately took a chance on Patrick Mahomes in the 2017 NFL Draft, but they weren’t the only team impressed by the talented gunslinger from Texas Tech.

During an appearance on The Colin Cowherd Podcast, Bruce Arians revealed that Mahomes had one of the best pre-draft workouts he’s ever seen. At that time, Arians was the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals.

“One of the greatest workouts I’ve ever had was Patrick Mahomes,” Arians told Cowherd. “Dude is so smart. I mean, Byron [Leftwich] and I had him on the board for about an hour and a half. And you know, you can see the arm.”

Arians also recalled what Mahomes did during the pre-draft workout that impressed him.

“In the middle of the workout, I say ‘Hey, I’m the safety, I’m blitzing, it’s slide protection.’ He ripped off the exact words to fix the protection, and he just learned them an hour and a half before that in a meeting. Then I was like ‘Hey, I’m the strong safety and it’s man protection.’ He fixed it. I looked at Byron – we’ve had guys that took three years to get that done. It was amazing.”

"We've had guys that took three years to get that done… it was, like, amazing."@BruceArians tells @ColinCowherd how Patrick Mahomes blew his mind in a pre-draft workout 🤯 Watch the full interview on YouTube 👉 https://t.co/A0lraIu4EQ pic.twitter.com/LHzdh1VJvB — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) October 21, 2021

Mahomes’ skillset is perfect for Arians’ scheme, especially since he wants his quarterbacks to attack the seams. On the other hand, he seems to be doing just fine in Andy Reid’s offense.

Since entering the NFL in 2017, Mahomes has thrown for 16,039 yards and 132 touchdowns. He is undoubtedly one of the most exciting quarterbacks the game has ever seen.