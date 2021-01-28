Bucs, Chiefs Have Decided On Their Super Bowl Jerseys

The Super Bowl matchup is set and so, too, are the jersey choices.

Tampa Bay is technically the home team – not because the game is taking place in Tampa Bay, but because it’s the NFC’s turn – so the Buccaneers have their pick of uniforms.

Bruce Arians’ team will be wearing their white jersey with pewter pants. This is the same uniform combination that the Buccaneers wore in the NFC Championship Game in Green Bay. Tampa Bay topped the Aaron Rodgers-led Packers, 31-26, on Sunday afternoon.

Kansas City, meanwhile, will be wearing their traditional red uniform. The Chiefs wore red in their AFC Championship Game win over the Buffalo Bills. Patrick Mahomes and Co. topped the Chiefs, 38-24, to advance to the Super Bowl.

Kansas City is coming into the Super Bowl as a slight favorite. The Chiefs are favored by three points at most sportsbooks.

However, OddsShark’s computer model is predicting a win for the Buccaneers, though.

Kickoff between Tampa Bay and Kansas City is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. E.T. on Sunday, Feb. 7. The game will be televised on CBS.