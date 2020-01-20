The Spun

CBS Announces TV Ratings For Chiefs vs. Titans

Patrick Mahomes celebrates the AFC Championship Game win.KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 19: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after a fourth quarter touchdown pass against the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Sunday’s AFC Championship Game was the first one in nearly a decade that didn’t feature the New England Patriots. Instead we got the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tennessee Titans in a game that did not lack for drama.

Viewers at home certainly seemed to enjoy the Chiefs-Titans game and the TV ratings reflect it. According to CBS statistics via Jimmy Traina, 41.1 million people watch the AFC Championship Game yesterday.

Unfortunately, the ratings didn’t quite match last year’s game between the Chiefs and the Patriots, which drew nearly 54 million viewers.

However, Traina noted that the earlier timeslot – 3:05 instead of 6:40 – may have played a factor in the lower ratings.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense was on full display at Arrowhead Stadium. Despite a slow start and an early 10-point deficit, they beat the Tennessee Titans 35-24.

In doing so, the Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC Championship and claimed the Lamar Hunt Trophy – named for their franchise’s founder – for the first time since 1969.

They now head to Miami for Super Bowl LIV where they will face the NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers.

Mahomes and the Chiefs have quickly become darlings in the NFL. It may only be a matter of time before they start dominating the ratings too.


