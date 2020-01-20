CBS Announces TV Ratings For Chiefs vs. Titans

Sunday’s AFC Championship Game was the first one in nearly a decade that didn’t feature the New England Patriots. Instead we got the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tennessee Titans in a game that did not lack for drama.

Viewers at home certainly seemed to enjoy the Chiefs-Titans game and the TV ratings reflect it. According to CBS statistics via Jimmy Traina, 41.1 million people watch the AFC Championship Game yesterday.

Unfortunately, the ratings didn’t quite match last year’s game between the Chiefs and the Patriots, which drew nearly 54 million viewers.

However, Traina noted that the earlier timeslot – 3:05 instead of 6:40 – may have played a factor in the lower ratings.

CBS says 41.1 million people watched Sunday's Titans-Chiefs AFC title game. Last year's Chiefs-Pats AFC title game drew 53.9 million viewers. Last year's game aired in the late window, which is a big factor. Clearly, though, CBS missed Tom Brady and the Pats. — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) January 20, 2020

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense was on full display at Arrowhead Stadium. Despite a slow start and an early 10-point deficit, they beat the Tennessee Titans 35-24.

In doing so, the Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC Championship and claimed the Lamar Hunt Trophy – named for their franchise’s founder – for the first time since 1969.

AFC Championship viewership:

Sunday: Chiefs-Titans: 41.11 million viewers

2018/19: Patriots-Chiefs: 53.92 million viewers.

2017/18: Patriots-Jaguars: 44.08 million viewers.

2016/17: Steelers-Patriots: 48.0 million viewers. — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) January 20, 2020

They now head to Miami for Super Bowl LIV where they will face the NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers.

Mahomes and the Chiefs have quickly become darlings in the NFL. It may only be a matter of time before they start dominating the ratings too.